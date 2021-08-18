Anesthesia updates for ASC leaders

CRH Medical has taken a 51 percent stake in Greater Washington Anesthesia Associates in Gainesville, Va.

Here are seven anesthesia updates to know:

1. Interventional pain specialist John Prunskis, MD, delivered remarks at a congressional roundtable, citing recent CMS decisions that he said could lead to an increase in opioid use.

2. CRH Medical has taken a 51 percent stake in Greater Washington Anesthesia Associates in Gainesville, Va.

3. Baton Rouge, La.-based anesthesia management company DPI Anesthesia partnered with AllSpine Laser and Surgery Center, a DPI anesthesiologist.

4. Here are the challenges behind anesthesia reimbursement contracts.

5. CMS is suggesting big changes in its proposed 2022 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and ASC Payment System rule.

6. Women anesthesiologists receive an average of $32,617 less than men in compensation each year, according to a new study funded by the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

7. Here are the top paying cities for early career anesthesiologists.