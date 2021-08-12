Top paying cities for early career anesthesiologists

Medscape's Physician Salary Explorer tool provides compensation data for physicians of various specialties by years of experience, location and practice setting.

Nationwide, employed anesthesiologists with one to seven years of experience earn an average salary of $336,026, while self-employed anesthesiologists can earn $403,002.

Here are the top paying cities for anesthesiologists with one to seven years of experience:

Chicago: $347,361

San Francisco: $342,371

Los Angeles: $328,553

New York City: $326,448

Boston: $318,022