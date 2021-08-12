Top paying cities for early career anesthesiologists

Listen
Medscape's Physician Salary Explorer tool provides compensation data for physicians of various specialties by years of experience, location and practice setting.
Nationwide, employed anesthesiologists with one to seven years of experience earn an average salary of $336,026, while self-employed anesthesiologists can earn $403,002.
Here are the top paying cities for anesthesiologists with one to seven years of experience:
Chicago: $347,361
San Francisco: $342,371
Los Angeles: $328,553
New York City: $326,448
Boston: $318,022