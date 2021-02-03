Anesthesia Business Consultants celebrates Physician Anesthesiologists Week 2021

Anesthesia Business Consultants is recognizing anesthesia professionals during Physician Anesthesiologists Week, according to a Feb. 2 news release.

The company recognized the challenges of the past year and the perseverance of anesthesiologists and acknowledged their "skill and heroism in the face of extreme adversity," the release said.

"During this week set aside to specifically recognize the work of anesthesiologists, we at ABC want to add our congratulations and well wishes to those who continue to ease the pain of so many," Tony Mira, president and CEO, said in the statement.

Anesthesia Business Consultants is a leading provider of anesthesia billing and practice management.

