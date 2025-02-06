A flurry of states introducing CRNA, anesthesia laws

Since the start of 2025, lawmakers in five states have introduced legislation addressing anesthesia reimbursement policies and certified registered nurse anesthetist practice regulations.

Illinois

Republican Illinois state Rep. Bill Hauter, MD, has introduced a bill prohibiting insurance companies from setting time restrictions on anesthesia payment coverage. The legislation responds to a proposal floated by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in late 2024 that would have imposed time limits on anesthesia reimbursements in Missouri, New York, and Connecticut.

Following strong opposition from physicians, patients and industry groups, Anthem reversed the policy. However, Illinois lawmakers are pushing forward with legislation that would grant the state’s Department of Insurance enforcement authority to penalize insurers that attempt to impose similar restrictions.

Missouri

In Missouri, lawmakers have proposed legislation to prevent insurers from limiting anesthesia coverage. The bill, sponsored by Democratic Rep. David Smith, also directly responds to Anthem's failed attempt to introduce time-based reimbursement limits.

New Jersey

New Jersey legislators have also introduced a bill aimed at banning insurers from imposing time limits on anesthesia services. State Sen. Carmen Amato and Assemblymen Greg Myhre and Brian Rumpf, all representing the state's ninth district, introduced the measure after Anthem’s controversial reimbursement proposal. The bill seeks to ensure that payer policies do not undermine access to full anesthesia coverage.

Virginia

On Jan. 8, the Virginia House of Delegates introduced legislation to eliminate physician supervision requirements for CRNAs. If passed, the bill would allow CRNAs to practice independently but in consultation with physicians, podiatrists, or dentists, in accordance with regulations set by the state’s Board of Medicine and Board of Nursing. This measure aligns with broader efforts in several states to expand the scope of practice for advanced practice providers.