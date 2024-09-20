5 studies shaping anesthesia

Here are give studies and reports shaping the anesthesia market and workforce right now:

1. An April 2022 study published in JAMA indicated that anesthesia prices increased an average 26% when anesthesia companies, backed by private-equity investors, took over HOPDs or ASCs, compared with independent practices.

2. A February report from the American Association of Physician Leadership found that the annual decrease in inflation-adjusted Medicare reimbursements for selected pain management procedures was 2.81% over the last 23 years.

3. Definitive Healthcare reported that 2,872 anesthesiologists left the workforce from 2021 to 2022.

4. Studies have reported that desflurane, a common inhalant used in anesthesia, has a global warming potential 2,500 times greater than carbon dioxide and remains in the atmosphere for 14 years. The studies have led several hospitals and health facilities to begin phasing out the gas in an effort to cut down on overall emissions.



5. Nearly 30% of anesthesiologists are projected to leave the practice by 2033, according to a 2023 white paper from Medicus Healthcare Solutions.