Anesthesia delays, equipment gaps disrupt OR teamwork: Study

Organizational issues such as missing equipment, heavy workloads and anesthesia-related delays were among factors surgeons said negatively affect relationships with anesthesiologists, according to a recent study published in Cureus.
Differences between surgeons’ and anesthesiologists’ clinical priorities, organizational hurdles and hierarchical dynamics can often lead to relational challenges between physicians.
The cross-sectional study surveyed 76 surgeons who work at university teaching hospitals, regional hospitals and the private sector about collaboration between surgeons and anesthesiologists in the operating room.
The survey reflects surgeons’ perceptions and did not include responses from anesthesiologists.
Here are seven stats to know from the survey results:
- Organizational factors, such as missing equipment, were reported by more than 75% of surgeons surveyed.
- Heavy workloads and a lack of punctuality from anesthesiologists were other organizational challenges, but had much less of an impact, with less than 25% of surgeons reporting each.
- Nearly 80% of surgeons reported anesthesia-related delays negatively impacting interpersonal relationships.
- More than 70% of surgeons reported regularly working with the same anesthesiologist, and more than 80% of surgeons felt that familiarity improves surgical workflows.
- Half of surgeons perceived anesthesiologists to have excessive work-related stress. The perceived stress negatively impacted workflow fluidity for 39.5% of surgeons, communication for 36.8% of surgeons and directly impacted the surgeon’s performance for 11.8% of respondents.
- Over 60% of surgeons modified their surgical approach during procedures in response to the perceived stress of anesthesiologists.
- More than 85% of surgeons prefer a calm anesthesiologist who communicates during intraoperative incidents.