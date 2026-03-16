Anesthesia delays, equipment gaps disrupt OR teamwork: Study

Organizational issues such as missing equipment, heavy workloads and anesthesia-related delays were among factors surgeons said negatively affect relationships with anesthesiologists, according to a recent study published in Cureus.

Differences between surgeons’ and anesthesiologists’ clinical priorities, organizational hurdles and hierarchical dynamics can often lead to relational challenges between physicians.

The cross-sectional study surveyed 76 surgeons who work at university teaching hospitals, regional hospitals and the private sector about collaboration between surgeons and anesthesiologists in the operating room.

The survey reflects surgeons’ perceptions and did not include responses from anesthesiologists.

Here are seven stats to know from the survey results: