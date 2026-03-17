Rochester Regional debuts $180K loan program for CRNAs 

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health has launched a student loan support program for certified registered nurse anesthetists and other high-need clinical roles, aiming to bolster surgical and diagnostic care access across the region.

Through a partnership with Clasp, a venture capital-backed healthcare recruitment firm, eligible CRNAs may receive up to $180,000 in student loan repayment assistance. Surgical technology and radiologic technology graduates may receive up to $30,000 and $25,000, respectively, according to a March 15 news release.

Students can apply while in school and secure an employment commitment before graduation. Repayment support begins after joining the health system.

The program is designed to address workforce shortages in anesthesia, perioperative care and imaging, particularly in rural and non-metro areas, while reducing reliance on temporary labor and strengthening long-term staffing pipelines.