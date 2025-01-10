5 highest-paid anesthesiologists in Tampa

The highest-paid anesthesiologist in Tampa, Fla., earns $716,600 per year, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $339,470 anesthesiologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is what the five highest-paid anesthesiologists in Tampa, Fla., earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $710,200 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $643,500 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $635,700 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $617,400 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; employed setting

5. $616,500 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting