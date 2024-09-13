5 highest-paid anesthesiologists in Sacramento

The highest-paid anesthesiologist in Sacramento, Calif., earns $635,100 per year, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $339,470 anesthesiologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is what the five highest-paid anesthesiologists in Sacramento, Calif., earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $635,100 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $600,100 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; employed setting

3. $600,000 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $575,600 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $571,500 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting