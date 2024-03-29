5 highest-paid anesthesiologists in Detroit

The highest-paid anesthesiologist in Detroit earns $627,300 per year, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $302,970 anesthesiologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is what the five highest-paid anesthesiologists in Detroit earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $627,300 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $612,100 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $605,000 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $588,400 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $569,000 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting