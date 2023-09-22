5 highest paid anesthesiologists in Chicago

The highest paid anesthesiologist in Chicago earns $730,000 per year, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $302,970 anesthesiologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the salaries the five highest paid anesthesiologists in Chicago earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $730,000 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $697,700 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $659,100 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $642,900 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $637,100 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed setting