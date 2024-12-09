5 anesthesia groups, partnerships to know

Here are five new anesthesia groups, partnerships and acquisitions for ASC leaders and physicians to know:

1. New York City-based Mount Sinai and U.S. Anesthesia Partners formed Greater New York Anesthesia Services. New York City-based GNYAS will service select Mount Sinai hospitals, as well as the health system's ASC line in conjunction with its Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine.

2. Torrance, Calif.-based Turiya Anesthesia, a physician-owned anesthesia group, partnered with Emanate Health Intercommunity Hospital in Covina, Calif.

3. Detroit-based Anesthesia Management Services inked a deal to begin providing anesthesia services with Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macomb Hospital.

4. Northstar Anesthesia expanded its partnership with EyeSouth Partners to add anesthesia services at five additional ASCs across the U.S.

5. Anesthesia staffing provider United Anesthesia was acquired by workforce solutions provider GHR Healthcare.