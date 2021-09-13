4 anesthesia industry updates

An Illinois hospital had to postpone elective surgeries for almost three weeks because of a lack of anesthesia providers.

Here are four anesthesia industry updates to know:

1. Elgin, Ill.-based Advocate Sherman Hospital is postponing elective surgeries for almost three weeks because of a lack of anesthesia providers.

2. Tampa-based Physicians Partners of America is expanding its anesthesia division to offer services to both hospitals and ASCs. Ronald Hayes, MD, will lead the division.

3. Five leaders in anesthesiology spoke with Becker's on what they see as the biggest opportunity for growth in anesthesiology.

4. Here's how NorthStar Anesthesia's CEO expects the aging physician population to impact anesthesiologists.