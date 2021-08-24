Physicians Partners of America expands anesthesia services to ASCs

Tampa-based Physicians Partners of America is expanding its anesthesia division to offer services to both hospitals and ASCs. Ronald Hayes, MD, will lead the division.

“The biggest problem I see today in anesthesia is a supply/demand problem," Dr. Hayes said in a news release. "The supply is low, and the demand is high. This leads to burnout among providers. Also there is a perception that existing national providers are taking advantage of anesthesia providers, i.e. long hours and low compensation."

Dr. Hayes said he hopes to use his background in engineering and mathematics to make anesthesia scheduling more efficient.

Read more about Dr. Hayes and the expansion here.