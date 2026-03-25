Where anesthesiology residents are headed: 2026 Match data by state

The 2026 National Resident Matching Program Main Residency Match confirmed anesthesiology as one of the most fully subscribed specialties in graduate medical education. Nearly every position across all entry tracks — post graduate year 1, PGY-2, and Physician (late-entry) — was filled, reflecting continued strong demand for the specialty nationwide.

Here are four other key takeaways about the 2026 Match results in anesthesiology:

1. New York has the largest number of PGY-1 anesthesiology positions filled with 229. Here’s a breakdown of the four other largest programs:

California: 206 positions (all filled)

Texas: 125 positions (all filled)

Massachusetts: 120 positions (all filled)

Pennsylvania: 108 positions (all filled)

2. The states with highest U.S. MD senior fill rates (PGY-1):

New Hampshire: 100% U.S. MD seniors

Vermont: 100% U.S. MD seniors

North Carolina: 82.2% U.S. MD seniors

Tennessee: 81.6% U.S. MD seniors

Nebraska: 81.3% U.S. MD seniors

3. States with no anesthesiology programs in the 2026 Match include: Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming

4. The table below shows all stateswith anesthesiology programs in the 2026 NRMP Match. “Total Positions” and “Total Filled” include all entry tracks (PGY-1, PGY-2, Physician, and Pediatrics/Anesthesiology combined programs). Rhode Island offered only a PGY-2 track.

State PGY-1 Positions PGY-1 Filled Total Positions(All Tracks) Total Filled Alabama 21 21 21 21 Arizona 20 20 28 28 Arkansas 13 13 14 14 California 206 206 255 255 Colorado 16 16 25 25 Connecticut 34 34 40 40 District of Columbia 15 15 25 25 Florida 83 83 126 126 Georgia 24 24 29 28 Illinois 92 92 115 114 Indiana 4 4 35 35 Iowa 15 15 15 15 Kansas 19 19 24 24 Kentucky 30 30 30 30 Louisiana 40 40 42 40 Maine 8 8 8 8 Maryland 30 30 51 51 Massachusetts 120 120 143 143 Michigan 79 79 85 85 Minnesota 27 27 27 27 Mississippi 10 10 10 10 Missouri 44 44 46 46 Nebraska 16 16 19 19 Nevada 8 8 9 9 New Hampshire 8 8 8 8 New Jersey 50 50 67 67 New Mexico 10 10 10 10 New York 229 229 297 297 North Carolina 45 45 46 46 Ohio 90 90 98 98 Oklahoma 19 19 19 19 Oregon 14 14 16 16 Pennsylvania 108 108 131 131 Puerto Rico 4 4 4 4 Rhode Island — — 24 24 South Carolina 24 24 24 24 Tennessee 38 38 40 40 Texas 125 125 142 142 Utah 10 10 15 15 Vermont 6 6 6 6 Virginia 31 31 39 39 Washington 32 32 37 37 West Virginia 13 13 15 15 Wisconsin 35 35 37 37

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.