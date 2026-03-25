Where anesthesiology residents are headed: 2026 Match data by state

The 2026 National Resident Matching Program Main Residency Match confirmed anesthesiology as one of the most fully subscribed specialties in graduate medical education. Nearly every position across all entry tracks — post graduate year 1, PGY-2, and Physician (late-entry) — was filled, reflecting continued strong demand for the specialty nationwide.
Here are four other key takeaways about the 2026 Match results in anesthesiology:
1. New York has the largest number of PGY-1 anesthesiology positions filled with 229. Here’s a breakdown of the four other largest programs:
- California: 206 positions (all filled)
- Texas: 125 positions (all filled)
- Massachusetts: 120 positions (all filled)
- Pennsylvania: 108 positions (all filled)
2. The states with highest U.S. MD senior fill rates (PGY-1):
- New Hampshire: 100% U.S. MD seniors
- Vermont: 100% U.S. MD seniors
- North Carolina: 82.2% U.S. MD seniors
- Tennessee: 81.6% U.S. MD seniors
- Nebraska: 81.3% U.S. MD seniors
3. States with no anesthesiology programs in the 2026 Match include: Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming
4. The table below shows all stateswith anesthesiology programs in the 2026 NRMP Match. “Total Positions” and “Total Filled” include all entry tracks (PGY-1, PGY-2, Physician, and Pediatrics/Anesthesiology combined programs). Rhode Island offered only a PGY-2 track.
|State
|PGY-1 Positions
|PGY-1 Filled
|Total Positions(All Tracks)
|Total Filled
|Alabama
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Arizona
|20
|20
|28
|28
|Arkansas
|13
|13
|14
|14
|California
|206
|206
|255
|255
|Colorado
|16
|16
|25
|25
|Connecticut
|34
|34
|40
|40
|District of Columbia
|15
|15
|25
|25
|Florida
|83
|83
|126
|126
|Georgia
|24
|24
|29
|28
|Illinois
|92
|92
|115
|114
|Indiana
|4
|4
|35
|35
|Iowa
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Kansas
|19
|19
|24
|24
|Kentucky
|30
|30
|30
|30
|Louisiana
|40
|40
|42
|40
|Maine
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Maryland
|30
|30
|51
|51
|Massachusetts
|120
|120
|143
|143
|Michigan
|79
|79
|85
|85
|Minnesota
|27
|27
|27
|27
|Mississippi
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Missouri
|44
|44
|46
|46
|Nebraska
|16
|16
|19
|19
|Nevada
|8
|8
|9
|9
|New Hampshire
|8
|8
|8
|8
|New Jersey
|50
|50
|67
|67
|New Mexico
|10
|10
|10
|10
|New York
|229
|229
|297
|297
|North Carolina
|45
|45
|46
|46
|Ohio
|90
|90
|98
|98
|Oklahoma
|19
|19
|19
|19
|Oregon
|14
|14
|16
|16
|Pennsylvania
|108
|108
|131
|131
|Puerto Rico
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Rhode Island
|—
|—
|24
|24
|South Carolina
|24
|24
|24
|24
|Tennessee
|38
|38
|40
|40
|Texas
|125
|125
|142
|142
|Utah
|10
|10
|15
|15
|Vermont
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Virginia
|31
|31
|39
|39
|Washington
|32
|32
|37
|37
|West Virginia
|13
|13
|15
|15
|Wisconsin
|35
|35
|37
|37
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