Where anesthesiology residents are headed: 2026 Match data by state

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By: Francesca Mathewes

The 2026 National Resident Matching Program Main Residency Match confirmed anesthesiology as one of the most fully subscribed specialties in graduate medical education. Nearly every position across all entry tracks — post graduate year 1, PGY-2, and Physician (late-entry) — was filled, reflecting continued strong demand for the specialty nationwide.

Here are four other key takeaways about the 2026 Match results in anesthesiology:

1. New York has the largest number of PGY-1 anesthesiology positions filled with 229. Here’s a breakdown of the four other largest programs:

  • California: 206 positions (all filled)
  • Texas: 125 positions (all filled)
  • Massachusetts: 120 positions (all filled)
  • Pennsylvania: 108 positions (all filled)

2. The states with highest U.S. MD senior fill rates (PGY-1):

  • New Hampshire: 100% U.S. MD seniors
  • Vermont: 100% U.S. MD seniors
  • North Carolina: 82.2% U.S. MD seniors
  • Tennessee: 81.6% U.S. MD seniors
  • Nebraska: 81.3% U.S. MD seniors

3. States with no anesthesiology programs in the 2026 Match include: Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming

4. The table below shows all stateswith anesthesiology programs in the 2026 NRMP Match. “Total Positions” and “Total Filled” include all entry tracks (PGY-1, PGY-2, Physician, and Pediatrics/Anesthesiology combined programs). Rhode Island offered only a PGY-2 track.

StatePGY-1 PositionsPGY-1 FilledTotal Positions(All Tracks)Total Filled
Alabama21212121
Arizona20202828
Arkansas13131414
California206206255255
Colorado16162525
Connecticut34344040
District of Columbia15152525
Florida8383126126
Georgia24242928
Illinois9292115114
Indiana443535
Iowa15151515
Kansas19192424
Kentucky30303030
Louisiana40404240
Maine8888
Maryland30305151
Massachusetts120120143143
Michigan79798585
Minnesota27272727
Mississippi10101010
Missouri44444646
Nebraska16161919
Nevada8899
New Hampshire8888
New Jersey50506767
New Mexico10101010
New York229229297297
North Carolina45454646
Ohio90909898
Oklahoma19191919
Oregon14141616
Pennsylvania108108131131
Puerto Rico4444
Rhode Island2424
South Carolina24242424
Tennessee38384040
Texas125125142142
Utah10101515
Vermont6666
Virginia31313939
Washington32323737
West Virginia13131515
Wisconsin35353737

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