3 anesthesiologists making headlines

Three anesthesiologists have made headlines recently, including a New York physician who purchased a medical office building and another convicted for opioid distribution.

1. Lisa Wise-Faberowski, MD, associate professor of anesthesiology, perioperative and pain medicine at Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine, died Jan. 23. Dr. Wise-Faberowski had a relapse of breast cancer in October 2018, took a medical leave in October 2020, and continued to conduct research and review articles for anesthesia journals until her death.

2. An anesthesiologist purchased a medical office building in Colonie, N.Y., for $1.2 million. Philip Hansen, MD, bought the previously foreclosed, 12,000-square-foot building for his practice, Albany Ketamine Infusions.

3. Hawaii anesthesiologist Rudolph Puana, MD, was convicted on 38 counts of opioid distribution. Dr. Puana was convicted by a jury after less than one day of deliberation. He distributed more than 7,810 oxycodone 30mg pills to his friends who used it to buy cocaine and pay for private school tuition, according to prosecutors.