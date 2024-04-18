How anesthesiologist wages have changed since 2019

The average annual salary for anesthesiologists has increased from $261,730 in 2019 to $339,470 in 2023, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Anesthesiologists earned the most in Wyoming in 2019, Iowa in 2020, Florida in 2021 and Nebraska in 2022 and 2023.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available.

Here is the average annual salary for anesthesiologists, along with the average earnings in the highest-paying state in each year since 2019:

2019

Mean annual wage: $261,730

Mean hourly wage: $125.83

Highest-paying state: Wyoming, annual wage of $281,070

2020

Mean annual wage: $271,440, year-over-year increase of $9,710

Mean hourly wage: $130.50

Highest-paying state: Iowa, annual wage of $291,670

2021

Mean annual wage: $331,190, year-over-year increase of $59,750

Mean hourly wage: $159.22

Highest-paying state: Florida, annual wage of $363,570

2022

Mean annual wage: $302,970, year-over-year decrease of $28,220

Mean hourly wage: $145.66

Highest-paying state: Nebraska, annual wage of $422,040

2023

Mean annual wage: $339,470, year-over-year increase of $36,500

Mean hourly wage: $163.21

Highest-paying state: Nebraska, annual wage of $455,850