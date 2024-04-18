How anesthesiologist wages have changed since 2019

The average annual salary for anesthesiologists has increased from $261,730 in 2019 to $339,470 in 2023, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Anesthesiologists earned the most in Wyoming in 2019, Iowa in 2020, Florida in 2021 and Nebraska in 2022 and 2023.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available.
Here is the average annual salary for anesthesiologists, along with the average earnings in the highest-paying state in each year since 2019:
Mean annual wage: $261,730
Mean hourly wage: $125.83
Highest-paying state: Wyoming, annual wage of $281,070
Mean annual wage: $271,440, year-over-year increase of $9,710
Mean hourly wage: $130.50
Highest-paying state: Iowa, annual wage of $291,670
Mean annual wage: $331,190, year-over-year increase of $59,750
Mean hourly wage: $159.22
Highest-paying state: Florida, annual wage of $363,570
Mean annual wage: $302,970, year-over-year decrease of $28,220
Mean hourly wage: $145.66
Highest-paying state: Nebraska, annual wage of $422,040
Mean annual wage: $339,470, year-over-year increase of $36,500
Mean hourly wage: $163.21
Highest-paying state: Nebraska, annual wage of $455,850