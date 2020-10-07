Westchester Medical Center launches Advanced ENT Services practice

Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center opened a 10-office otolaryngology practice, according to an Oct. 5 announcement.

Advanced ENT Services will offer a range of services including primary ENT care, treatment for hearing loss, therapy for balance problems and surgical procedures for complex conditions, the statement said. Previously serving patients as ENT Faculty Practice, the new practice will also provide ENT services for children.

Physicians at Advanced ENT Services include:

Angela Damiano, MD — General and pediatric otolaryngology with specialties in head and neck surgery, and sinus surgery.

Lianne Marie de Serres, MD — Chief, pediatric otolaryngology, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, with specialties in pediatric otolaryngology/head and neck surgery.

Steven Hemmerdinger, MD — General otolaryngology with specialties in adult and pediatric otorhinolaryngology.

Habib Jamal, MD — Otolaryngology with specialties in otology, hearing loss, sleep apnea and head/neck cancers.

Matthew Kim, MD — Otolaryngology with specialties in rhinology and endoscopic skull base surgery.

Tali Lando, MD — Otolaryngology with specialties in pediatric otolaryngology/head and neck surgery.

David Mitchell Merer, MD, — Otolaryngology with specialties in pediatric otolaryngology/head and neck surgery.

Augustine Moscatello, MD — Director, Department of Otolaryngology, Westchester Medical Center, with specialties in otolaryngology/head and neck surgery and rhinology.

Katrina Stidham, MD — Director, Balance Center and Cochlear Implant Center, with specialties in otology, neurotology and skull base surgery.

Mike Yao, MD — Otolaryngology with specialties in endocrine surgery, plus head and neck oncologic surgery.

"Bringing this established practice under the auspices of the growing WMCHealth Physicians has enhanced the services we are able to provide to our established and future patients," Augustine Moscatello, MD, director of the Department of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery at Westchester Medical Center, said in a statement. "Our physicians are all certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery, and they work collaboratively with practice colleagues with fellowship training in distinct areas of otorhinolaryngology."

Read the full press release here.

