New York physician countersued by ex-colleagues

A Buffalo, N.Y.-area radiologist who sued his former practice and its acquirer in 2025 is now facing a countersuit from eight former colleagues seeking at least $250,000 in damages, Buffalo Business First reported April 7.

Gregory Ball, MD, filed a lawsuit against Southtowns Radiology Associates and Atlanta-based Rezolut Imaging Management in February 2025, alleging fraud, legal malpractice, intimidation and misrepresentation related to the $20 million sale of the practice. A judge dismissed 11 of his claims in December. Dr. Ball’s former co-physicians now allege his lawsuit has delayed a $2 million holdback payment from Rezolut and are seeking reimbursement for legal fees, litigation expenses and other damages tied to the delay.

Dr. Ball’s attorney told the publication the countersuit is meritless and that his client intends to pursue an appeal of the December ruling.

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