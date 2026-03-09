Illinois man sentenced for DME, physician kickback scheme 

Kartik Bhatia of Geneva, Ill., was sentenced to two years in prison for a scheme that defrauded Medicare of more than $2 million by submitting claims for medically unnecessary durable medical equipment, according to a March 6 news release from the Justice Department.

What happened?

Mr. Bhatia conspired with Raju Sharma and other co-conspirators to own and operate a DME company that paid telemarketing companies for orders for orthotics, including ankle, wrist, knee and back braces. In many cases, Medicare beneficiaries did not need or request the braces, and physicians whose signatures appeared on the orders often did not treat the beneficiaries or prescribe the equipment.

After the CMS issued a payment suspension to Mr. Bhatia’s durable medical equipment company, he opened another company that engaged in the same conduct, prosecutors said.

In August 2025, Mr. Bhatia was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and one count of making false statements.

