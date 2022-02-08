How to spot fake N95 masks, 6 more supply chain updates

Seven supply chain updates from the last week:

1. In 2020, nonprofit organization ECRI reported 60 percent to 70 percent of KN95s it tested didn't properly filter 95 percent of particles as they claimed. Here are eight tips for spotting fake N95, KN95 or KF94 masks.

2. The University of Washington Medicine and Washington State Hospital Association are suing a Texas company, accusing it of selling $4 million in counterfeit N95 masks.

3. Spright, a U.S-based medical flight service provider, signed a $16 million drone delivery contract with German drone pioneer Wingcopter to establish a drone-based delivery network across the U.S.

4. Experts predict supply chain troubles in the U.S. will persist throughout the year.

5. The FDA is warning healthcare providers and the public to stop using two COVID-19 rapid tests distributed with a label falsely indicating they were authorized by the agency.

6. Many rapid at-home COVID-19 testing kits recommend storing the tests above 35 degrees, which could be a problem after winter storms affecting millions of Americans disrupt the delivery of free government-supplied rapid tests.

7. A group of congressmen is urging President Joe Biden to invest in a global COVID-19 vaccine supply.