5 supply chain updates for ASCs

Here are six supply chain updates from the last week:

1. The FDA issued a notification about the potential risk of exposure to toxic compounds in Fresenius Medical Care hemodialysis machines.

2. Healthcare facilities across the globe are seeing shortages of chemicals used in imaging services as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

3. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and cargo-handling companies at West Coast ports are set to begin contract negotiations May 10 for 22,400 workers across 29 ports, which has some experts concerned about further supply chain disruptions.

4. The supply chain crisis has caused persistent shortages of basic medical supplies, such as IV tubing and catheters, leading systems to stockpile materials.

5. The continued disruptions to global supply chains are beginning to affect healthcare industry operations, according to Premier's "The Current State of Healthcare Supply Chain Disruptions" report. Here are four notes to know.