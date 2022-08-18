Private equity & ASCs: 5 updates in the last 2 weeks

Here are five updates on private equity since Aug. 4 that ASC leaders need to know:

1. Private equity firm Frontline Healthcare Partners made an investment in Scottsdale, Ariz.-based LivWell Infusions, which administers infusions and injections for patients suffering from compromised immune systems, infectious diseases and other medical conditions.

2. Private equity-backed Revenue Management Solutions, an automated healthcare payments reconciliation services platform, completed its acquisition of OrboGraph, an artificial intelligence payment software company.

3. Private equity firm Veritas Capital completed the combination of Coronis Health and MiraMed Global Services to create a revenue cycle management platform.

4. Humana sold a 60 percent stake in its subsidiary Kindred at Home's hospice and personal care business to the private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

5. The number of private equity-backed healthcare deals significantly declined in the first half of the year. Here are three more takeaways from New York City-based consulting firm Oliver Wyman.