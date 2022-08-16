Private equity healthcare deals have plummeted in 2022, report says

Patsy Newitt -  

The number of private equity-backed healthcare deals has significantly declined in the first half of the year, according to findings from New York City-based consulting firm Oliver Wyman. 

Here are three more report takeaways:

  1. Total deal volume through the first half of the year declined more than 20 percent compared to the first half of 2021. 
  2. Despite fewer deals, the first half of 2022 could outperform the first half of 2021 because most capital in 2021 was invested in the second half of the year. 
  3. With the size and capital of the current market, the report predicts the main way for investors to generate return will be through on-the-ground valuation.

