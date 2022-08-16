Private equity healthcare deals have plummeted in 2022, report says

The number of private equity-backed healthcare deals has significantly declined in the first half of the year, according to findings from New York City-based consulting firm Oliver Wyman.
Here are three more report takeaways:
- Total deal volume through the first half of the year declined more than 20 percent compared to the first half of 2021.
- Despite fewer deals, the first half of 2022 could outperform the first half of 2021 because most capital in 2021 was invested in the second half of the year.
- With the size and capital of the current market, the report predicts the main way for investors to generate return will be through on-the-ground valuation.