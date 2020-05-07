Oklahoma spine, orthopedic practice continues operating during COVID-19 crisis

Spine & Orthopedic Specialists in Tulsa, Okla., is following CDC guidelines at its outpatient and ambulatory care centers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a May 6 announcement.

Three things to know:

1. With COVID-19 screening protocols in place, the practice is open and treating patients who need orthopedic care.

2. Spine & Orthopedic Specialists is "booking appointments daily" and has not halted surgical procedures, the announcement said.

3. The practice's waiting room was rearranged to accommodate social distancing, and hand sanitizer is readily accessible.

