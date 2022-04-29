New implant aims to enhance minimally invasive spine procedure

Spinal Simplicity released its Minuteman G5 implant for minimally invasive surgery.

The G5 implant has features including full control over implant wings, a single-piece implant body and a lower profile compared to the Minuteman G3-R device, according to an April 27 news release. Minuteman implants are used for the fixation and stabilization of the thoracic, lumbar and sacral spine while waiting for fusion to materialize.

Minuteman implants have been attractive to ASCs because of its short operating times and quick recovery period for patients. Scott Stayner, MD, PhD, debuted the technology in 2021 at Minneapolis-based Nura Pain Clinic. The procedures can take less than an hour to complete and cost less than typical spinal fusions.