Dr. Hamid Abbasi demonstrates multilevel OLLIF at Minnesota ASC

Neurosurgeon Hamid Abbasi, MD, PhD, CMO of Burnsville, Minn.-based Inspired Spine, recently hosted a cadaver lab and surgery observation, where he performed two oblique lateral lumbar interbody fusions.

Attendees observed Dr. Abbasi perform a multilevel OLLIF in less than an hour at an ASC, where he demonstrated potential advantages over traditional spinal fusion, according to a March 23 news release.

On average, the OLLIF technique takes 40 minutes, while open spinal fusions can take between two and four hours, according to Dr. Abbasi.

"Although hosting a cadaver lab is resource intensive, it is the best way to ensure that surgeons can initially learn and practice the OLLIF technique in a safe and controlled environment," Dr. Abbasi said. "Inspired Spine continues to teach surgeons free of charge, as its primary mission is to elevate and improve the standards of minimally invasive spine care."

Inspired Spine also showcased its newly launched Trident sacroiliac joint fusion system.

