5 ASCs onboarding spine robots 

Surgical robots are driving ASC growth — with the global market projected to reach $14.4 billion by 2026, up from about $6.4 billion in 2021.

Here are five centers onboarding robots:

1. Woodbury, Minn.-based Summit Orthopedics' Eagan Surgery Center reportedly was the first ASC in the state to perform spine surgery with the Mazor X Stealth Edition robotic system.

2. West Orange, N.J.-based Advanced Spine and Outpatient Surgery debuted the ExcelsiusGPS robotic navigation system.

3. Spokane, Wash.-based Inland Neurosurgery & Spine's eight neurosurgeons started using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS surgical robot.

4. Puyallup, Wash.-based Neospine added the Mazor X Stealth Edition robotic guidance platform to its ASC.

5. St. Louis Spine & Orthopedic Surgery Center, an affiliate of Surgery Partners, reportedly is the first ASC in the Midwest region to add the Mazor X Robotic Guidance Platform.