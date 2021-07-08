4 updates in outpatient spine surgery

A spine surgeon's upcoming ASC and three more updates in the outpatient spine surgery space reported since June 1:

1. Medtronic received FDA approval for its spinal cord stimulator, Vanta.

2. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics performed its first cervical disc replacement, according to a LinkedIn post.

3. Spine surgeon Chukwuka Okafor, MD, is opening a surgery center this year in Lakeland, Fla., to capitalize on the accelerating trend of outpatient migration.

4. The Back Space, a chain of retail spine care clinics, revealed the location of five of its 10 locations planned in Walmart stores as of July 7.