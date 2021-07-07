Spine group plans 5 clinics in Walmart stores, charging $25 per treatment

The Back Space, a chain of retail spine care clinics, revealed the location of five of its 10 locations planned in Walmart stores as of July 7.

The new clinics will open in Murfreesboro, LaVergne and Antioch, Tenn.

The practice is backed by Brentwood, Tenn.-based IMAC Holdings, which owns or manages 15 outpatient clinics focused on minimally invasive and regenerative orthopedic therapies. The company is working with Walmart on a pilot program to provide chiropractic adjustments, nerve and muscle stimulation and percussion tool therapies for soft tissue recovery, muscle relaxation and spinal wellness in the retail store.



The services are $25 per treatment, and customers can purchase memberships for $65 per month. The Back Space locations in Walmart stores offer both walk-in and appointment-based treatments.