3 ways spine surgery in ASCs will evolve in the next 3 years

Kenneth Nwosu, MD, a spine surgeon at Puyallup, Wash.-based Neospine, joined the "Becker's Spine & Orthopedics Podcast" to outline the big trends for spine and ASCs today and in the future.

Here is an excerpt from the podcast. Click here to download the full episode.

Question: How do you see spine and ASCs changing in the next three years?

Dr. Kenneth Nwosu: I see endoscopic spine surgery becoming the standard of care for spinal decompression. We will be able to perform a decompressive surgery through an incision less than 1 centimeter safely and as effectively as open spine surgery. It's a no-brainer. In my perspective, I see that being a standard of care for most providers and I think that will be the expectation by payers and patients as well.

Secondarily, I see most spinal surgeries including complex fusion moving to the ambulatory surgery center. I would say the rate limiting step to transitioning all spine care would be those patients who are severely ill and those who have significant comorbidities like a significant cardiac history or a history of high opioid use.

Lastly, as a result of all this spine care volume being transitioned to the ASC, I continue to foresee emerging spinal technologies like robotics and augmented reality becoming available in the ASC as well.

