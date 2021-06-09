3 notable spine surgeries at ASCs in 30 days

A cervical disc replacement and two more spine surgeries debuted at ASCs in the last 30 days:

1. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics performed its first cervical disc replacement.

2. Spine surgeon Mark McFarland, DO, was reportedly the first person to perform an outpatient lumbar fusion in the Peninsula region with Medacta's MySpine patient-specific navigation system.

3. The first endoscopic microdiscectomy procedure at DuPage Medical Group's new ASC in Westmont, Ill., was performed by Ashish Patel, MD.