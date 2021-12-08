25 spine ASCs to know

Here are 25 spine-driven ASCs to know in 2021.

ASCs do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this Becker's list, presented in alphabetical order.

Acute and Chronic Pain & Spine Center (Amarillo, Texas)

The Acute Chronic Pain & Spine Center is a 10,000-square-foot facility that has been in operation for more than 10 years. It is headed by medical director B.J. Daneshfar, MD., one of the center's two physicians. Two physician assistants and one nurse practitioner operate out of the center.

It is one of 442 ASCs in Texas, which ranks 29th nationally in ASCs per capita.

Advanced Surgery Center of Tampa (Fla.)

Advanced Surgery Center of Tampa opened in 2015 and houses five spine specialists, including Navdeep Jassal, MD. Dr. Jassal implanted Medtronic's Vanta spinal cord stimulation system in a patient in August, making the facility one of the first to house the procedure.

The B.A.C.K. Center (Melbourne, Fla.)

The B.A.C.K. Center, originally the Brevard Orthopaedic Clinic, was founded in 1981 by Glenn Bryan, MD. In 1992, the center refocused to specialize on the neck and spine. Ten years later, the practice changed its name to Brevard Orthopaedic Spine and Pain Clinic doing business as the B.A.C.K. Center.

Spine surgeons Richard Hynes, MD; Michael Cronin, DO; Devin Datta, MD; and S. Farhan Zaidi, MD; Regina Morris Solis, MD; and Melissa Burgos-Martir, MD, operate at the center.

BioSpine Institute (Tampa, Fla.)

BioSpine Institute says its physicians have performed more than 40,000 spine procedures and treated 70,000 patients over 16 years, with zero infections in more than 12 years. Five physicians operate out of the center, which spans five locations and two surgery centers — one in Tampa and one in Orlando.

It is one of 457 ASCs in Florida, which ranks 17th nationally in ASCs per capita.

Campbell Clinic Spine Center (Cordova, Tenn.)

The Campbell Clinic Spine Center was founded by Willis Campbell, MD, who opened his first clinic in 1909. The center has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 1959, and 51 physicians operate out of its three outpatient clinics and two ambulatory centers.

CarePlex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center (Hampton, Va.)

CarePlex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center is a Tidewater Orthopaedics affiliate. The ASC's physicians specialize in one or two body parts. Collectively, they performed over 3,600 procedures in 2020, according to the center.

The ASC boasts an infection rate below 0.1 percent. Its staff have a minimum of two years of specialty training in orthopedics, and it offers three spinal procedures: anterior cervical discectomy and fusion; cervical laminaplasty; and lumbar spinal fusion.

Cascade Brain & Spine Center (Bellingham, Wash.)

The 24,000-square-foot Cascade Brain and Spine Center was built in 2007. It is certified by CMS, accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, and offers both surgical and nonsurgical treatment for brain, neck and back conditions. Four physicians and one physician assistant operate out of Cascade.

The center is one of 187 ASCs in Washington state, which ranks 11th nationally in ASCs per capita.

Christiana Spine Center (Newark, Del.)

The Christiana Spine Center has been in operation on the campus of ChristianaCare's Christiana Hospital since June 2000. The center is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and is the only spine-specific practice in the region. Eight physicians operate out of Christiana Spine Center, along with three physician assistants and four nurse practitioners.

Christiana Spine Center is one of 22 ASCs in Delaware, which ranks 15th nationally in ASCs per capita.

Heartland Surgery Center (Kearney, Neb.)

Heartland Surgery Center opened May 17, 2001. The facility has about 50 employees, a large waiting area, two private consult rooms, four operating rooms, a preoperative care area and two procedure rooms.

Inland Northwest Spine & Neurosurgery (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho)

Inland Northwest Spine & Neurosurgery's two spine specialists — Bret Dirks, MD, and Doug Blaty, DO — operate out of four satellite clinics as well as the main facility in Coeur d'Alene. Dr. Blaty partially credits his interest in spinal surgery to his experience more than 20 years ago as Dr. Dirks' patient after a back injury.

Mayfield Spine Surgery Center (Cincinnati)

Physicians at Mayfield Spine Surgery Center have completed more than 17,000 spine procedures since 2007, according to the center. Mayfield Spine is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, and its 19 neurosurgeons offer 31 spinal procedures.

It is one of 195 ASCs in Ohio, which ranks 28th nationally in ASCs per capita.

Missoula (Mont.) Bone & Joint

Missoula Bone & Joint was founded in 1956, and its ASC was founded in 2001. It opened a new surgery center Dec. 9, 2019. The new two-story facility has four surgical suites and four private recovery rooms.

Mobile (Ala.) Surgery Center

The Mobile Surgery Center was opened in 1984 by a group of local physicians. The ASC is partnered with Surgical Care Affiliates and houses 18 orthopedic surgeons.

Muskegon (Mich.) Surgery Center

Muskegon Surgery Center is jointly owned by Cincinnati-based Mercy Health and local physicians. It is the second ASC in the nation to offer the Mazor X Stealth Robotic Guidance platform for spine surgery. The facility houses six spine specialists.

Nucci Medical Clinic (Tampa, Fla.)

Nucci Medical Clinic was founded in 2003 by Robert Nucci, MD. It operates satellite offices in Sarasota, Fla., and Lakeland, Fla. The center offers minimally invasive spine surgery and interventional pain procedures, including laser spine procedures.

OrthoArkansas Surgery Center (Little Rock)

OrthoArkansas Surgery Center operates out of 11 locations in Arkansas, including Arkadelphia, Bryant, Conway, Camden, Clinton, Heber Springs and Monticello. OrthoArkansas houses 12 spine specialists.

Orthopedic Surgery Center (Baton Rouge, La.)

The Orthopedic Surgery Center opened in 2006 and is the only Baton Rouge-area surgery center to offer outpatient total joint replacement. The facility houses four spine surgeons working out of five operating rooms.

Short Hills Surgery Center (Millburn, N.J.)

Short Hills Surgery Center opened in February 2005. The 25,000-square-foot facility features six operating rooms, two smaller surgery rooms, 24 recovery beds and four private patient rooms. The multispecialty ASC houses more than 90 physicians covering specialties including spine, orthopedics and pain management.

Southeastern Spine Institute and ASC (Charleston, S.C.)

The Southeastern Spine Institute and ASC is a 65,000-square-foot facility featuring six outpatient procedure rooms with overnight capabilities. It offers an in-house pharmacy, as well as MRI, MEG, digital X-ray and fluoroscopy services. Four surgeons and eight physician assistants operate out of Southeastern Spine Institute.

It is one of 70 ASCs in South Carolina, which ranks 35th in ASCs per capita.

Spine Institute of Southern New Jersey (Marlton)

Spine Institute of Southern New Jersey has been in operation since 2005, when Joan O'Shea, MD, founded the center. Dr. O'Shea is a board-certified neurosurgeon with fellowship training in orthopedic spine surgery at the New York City-based Hospital for Joint Disease and the Spine Institute of New York at Beth Israel Medical Center, also in New York City.

The Spine Institute of Southern New Jersey is one of 259 ASCs in the state, which ranks fifth nationally in ASCs per capita.

Spine Surgery Center of Eugene (Ore.)

Glenn L. Keiper, MD, and several associates opened the Spine Surgery Center of Eugene in 2007. It was designed to accommodate the needs of spine patients, and it is a state-of-the-art facility, licensed by the state of Oregon. It is certified by CMS and accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. The center is led by CEO Anthony Ballenger, RN.

The center is one of 90 ASCs in Oregon, which ranks 16th nationally in ASCs per capita.

Surgery Center of Fairbanks (Alaska)

Surgery Center of Fairbanks opened on Nov. 20, 2010, and is the only freestanding fully dedicated outpatient surgical facility in the Fairbanks area. It was awarded The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval and Certificate of Distinction in 2014 for spinal surgery.

Synergy Spine Center (Seneca, S.C.)

Synergy Spine Center is the home clinic of spine specialist Marion McMillan, MD. Dr. McMillan received a patent in 2012 for a method and an apparatus for performing percutaneous laser disc decompression, and another in 2015 for a method and device for single-point identification of neural tissue during endoscopic microdiscectomy.

Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center (Raleigh, N.C.)

Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center opened in February 2013, four years after its founders applied for a certificate of need. The center is led by Jim Carrier, CEO; Thomas Dimmig, MD, president; and medical directors William Silver, MD, and William Hage, MD.

Triangle Orthopaedics is one of 129 ASCs in North Carolina, which ranks 36th nationally in ASCs per capita.

Two Rivers Surgical (Eugene, Ore.)

Two Rivers Surgical has served the Eugene area for 15 years, having opened in July 2006. The facility spans 7,911 square feet and includes two operating rooms. The ASC offers neurosurgery and pain management services including discectomy, anterior cervical fusion, lumbar fusion, total disc replacement, laminectomy and spinal injections.