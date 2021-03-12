Intersect ENT adds to board of directors

Intersect ENT added Neil Hattangadi, MD, to its board of directors.

Dr. Hattangadi will serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, according to a March 11 news release. He's co-founder and CEO of Cortica, an autism service provider. Previously, he was president and COO of Spirox, an ENT startup company. At Spirox, he launched the Latera implant for nasal airway obstruction.

"Neil is a clinician, innovator and business leader with an exceptional track record," Thomas West, president and CEO said. "His experience and inquisitive and collaborative demeanor make him an excellent fit for our board."

