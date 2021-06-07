How much ENTs make + 6 other ENT stories from May

From two ENTs gaining leadership roles to Medscape's latest figures on physician pay, here are seven updates for ENTs during the last month:

1. The American Academy of Otolaryngology — Head and Neck Surgery released new guidelines to reduce the risk of opioid use disorders in patients. Read more here.

2. ENT Jeffrey Hoffman, MD, was named chief medical officer of Cambridge (Mass.) Health Alliance. Read more here.

3. Medscape released its Otolaryngologist Compensation Report 2021. Read more here.

4. Douglas Mattox, MD, an ENT at Atlanta-based Emory University School of Medicine, was named to Georgia's state board of examiners for speech pathology and audiology. Read more here.

5. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has received a $1.14 million gift from the estate of Thomas McGill for its otolaryngology department. Read more here.

6. Michael Holliday, MD, a retired otolaryngologist and former Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine faculty member, died May 17 from Alzheimer's disease. Read more here.

7. Intersect ENT's sinus implant device Contour received a CE mark from the European Union. Read more here.