University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences receives $1.14M gift for otolaryngology department

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has received a $1.14 million gift from the estate of Thomas McGill for its otolaryngology department, the medical school said May 27.

The gift from Mr. McGill, who died last year, honors his parents, Samuel D. McGill, MD, and Helen McRae Watts McGill. Ms. McGill was a patient of James Suen, MD, who was a professor and chair of the otolaryngology department.

The donation will create three endowed chair positions for the otolaryngology department, including one named after Thomas McGill. One of the chair positions is held by John Dornhoffer, MD, who heads the otolaryngology department.