Dr. John Craig leads international research into odontogenic sinusitis

John Craig, MD, of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, led research to improve diagnosis of odontogenic sinusitis.

ODS is a condition caused by either dental infection or dental procedures of the upper jaw, and diagnosis has been frequently missed.

Dr. Craig worked in conjunction with Dr. Alberto Saibene of the University of Milan in Italy and 15 other authors worldwide to publish an international consensus statement for diagnosing the condition, according to a March 23 news release. The consensus statement was published in the International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology Feb. 14.

The statement concludes, "Based on multidisciplinary international consensus, diagnosing ODS generally requires otolaryngologists to confirm sinusitis and dental providers to confirm maxillary odontogenic pathology. Importantly, both dental providers and otolaryngologists should suspect ODS based on certain clinical features, and refer patients to appropriate providers for disease confirmation."

"What makes this medical consensus innovative and different is the international collaboration between rhinologists and dental specialists to achieve consensus on diagnosing ODS," Dr. Craig said. "The multidisciplinary nature was critical to highlight the importance of collaboration between ENT and dental providers to diagnose this condition."

