5 updates on ENT devices

Here are five updates on ENT devices over the past six months:

1. IotaMotion completed the world's first two robotics-assisted cochlear implant insertions under an abbreviated investigational device exemption with its IotaSoft system, according to a Sept. 29 announcement.

2. Medtronic recieved FDA approval for its Nim Vital device for head and neck surgery, according to an Oct. 29 announcement. It also acquired Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Ai Biomed Corp., which makes a device for thyroid surgery.

3. Researchers at Boston University School of Medicine developed a cost-effective hood to reduce COVID-19 exposure during ENT procedures, according to a Dec. 23 announcement.

4. Intersect ENT got CMS approval for its Propel Sinus implant, according to a Jan. 19 announcement.

5. Intersect ENT began packaging its Straight Delivery System with the Propel Mini sinus implant in the U.S., according to a Feb. 11 report.

