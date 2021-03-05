10 more ENTs to know

Here are 10 ENTs to know:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. To nominate an ENT for future lists, please contact Carly Behm at cbehm@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Kiley Trott, MD. Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, Conn.). Dr. Trott is an ENT at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital and an assistant professor of otolaryngology surgery at New Haven-based Yale School of Medicine. He received his medical degree from New York City-based Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and completed his residency training at Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University.

2. Brian Kaplan, MD. Greater Baltimore Medical Center. Dr. Kaplan is the chair of GBMC's otolaryngology department. He has been named a top doctor by Baltimore Magazine since 2011.

3. Richard Kardell, DO. Androscoggin Valley Hospital (Berlin, N.H.). Dr. Kardell joined Androscoggin Valley Hospital in 2005. He practices at locations in Berlin, Lancaster and Colebrook, N.H.

4. Anthony Sclafani, MD. Weill Cornell Medicine (New York City). Dr. Sclafani's areas of expertise include rhinoplasty, cleft lip and palate surgery, and reconstructive surgeries. He's been named as a top doctor by Castle Connelly and New York Magazine since 2004.

5. Marlan Hansen, MD. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City). Dr. Hansen's specialties include hearing loss, acoustic neuroma and Meniere's disease. He received his medical degree from the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Medicine and completed otolaryngology and surgery residencies at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

6. Joshua Rosenberg, MD. Mount Sinai (New York City). Dr. Rosenberg joined Mount Sinai as an assistant professor. He's a diplomate of the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology and is recognized as an expert in reconstructive surgery.

7. Brian Reilly, MD. Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.). Dr. Reilly has won several research awards and is the appointed physician to Maryland's State Hearing Advisory Committee. His specialties include ear disorders, sinusitis and hearing loss.

8. Rita Schuman, MD. Synergy ENT Specialists (Festus, Mo.). Dr. Schuman received her medical degree from St. Louis University School of Medicine and completed her residency at Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola University Medical Center. She's a diplomate of the American Board of Otolaryngology and a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, the American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy and the American Medical Association.

9. Robert Kern, MD. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago). Dr. Kern is a professor at Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine. His primary clinical interests include chronic rhinosinusitis, nasal polyposis and sinonasal tumors. He's president of the International Society of Inflammation and Allergy of the Nose.

10. James Gould, MD. St. Louis Sinus Center. Dr. Gould is an internationally recognized expert and researcher of in-office balloon sinus dilation. He's also the founder and medical director of Synergy ENT Specialists and St. Louis Sinus Center.

More articles on physicians:

Physician pays $215,228 to settle kickback allegations: 4 details

Houston physician, 3 others charged with billing fraud; Tulane reverses suspension of residency director & more

Physician sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally distributing 9,800 opioid pills: 4 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.