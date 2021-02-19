10+ ENT physician moves in 2020

Here are 14 ENTs who joined new practices and hospitals in 2020:

Note: This list is not exhaustive. To add an ENT to this list, please contact Carly Behm at cbehm@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Paul Tinsley, MD, joined Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.

2. Samuel Medaris, MD, joined Farmington (Mo.) ENT.

3. Tom Zhou, MD, joined Findlay-based ENT & Allergy Specialists of Northwest Ohio.

4. Tarrytown, N.Y.-based ENT and Allergy Associates added Alisa Yamasaki, MD; Sayani Niyogi, DO; Cristen Cusumano, MD; Wesley Davison, MD; Denny Varughese, MD; and Brian Sanders, MD.

5. Bulent Mamikoglu, MD, joined Hornell, N.Y.-based St. James Hospital and Wellsville, N.Y.-based Jones Memorial Hospital.

6. Marie Homsi, MD, Kinneri Mehta, MD, and nurse practitioner Loris Dawes were all hired at New York City-based NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge.

7. Thane Cody, MD, joined Morrison (Ill.) Community Hospital.

More articles on surgery centers:

Amazon's healthcare moves: 7 notes for ASCs and physicians

What ASC management company had the best 2020? & more — 9 ASC industry notes

3 joint-venture ASCs opened or announced in January

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.