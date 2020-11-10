10 ENT companies to know
Here are five companies and practices focused on ENT and five leading ENT device vendors:
- Intersect ENT in Menlo Park, Calif.
- Lyra Therapeutics in Watertown, Mass.
- Endovision in Belgium
- Southern Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Partners (SENTA) in Atlanta
- ENT and Allergy Associates in Tarrytown, N.Y.
Technavio named five leading ENT device vendors from 2017-21 in a July 2017 press release:
- Medtronic
- Cochlear
- Olympus
- Smith+Nephew
- Siemens Healthineers
