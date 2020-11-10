10 ENT companies to know

Here are five companies and practices focused on ENT and five leading ENT device vendors:

Intersect ENT in Menlo Park, Calif. Lyra Therapeutics in Watertown, Mass. Endovision in Belgium Southern Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Partners (SENTA) in Atlanta ENT and Allergy Associates in Tarrytown, N.Y.

Technavio named five leading ENT device vendors from 2017-21 in a July 2017 press release:

Medtronic Cochlear Olympus Smith+Nephew Siemens Healthineers

