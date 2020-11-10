10 ENT companies to know

Carly Behm

Here are five companies and practices focused on ENT and five leading ENT device vendors:

  1. Intersect ENT in Menlo Park, Calif.
  2. Lyra Therapeutics in Watertown, Mass.
  3. Endovision in Belgium
  4. Southern Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Partners (SENTA) in Atlanta
  5. ENT and Allergy Associates in Tarrytown, N.Y.

Technavio named five leading ENT device vendors from 2017-21 in a July 2017 press release:

  1. Medtronic
  2. Cochlear
  3. Olympus
  4. Smith+Nephew
  5. Siemens Healthineers

