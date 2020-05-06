'We are an essential business' — Wisconsin orthopedic group restarts surgeries

The physicians at Brookfield, Wis.-based Aspen Orthopedic Specialists are resuming orthopedic surgery and in-office care, the practice announced the first week of May.

A statement on the practice's website reads, "We are an essential business, and we are open! Addressing COVID-19 with orthopedic telemedicine appointments and our same-day ortho."



The practice is rescheduling patients for elective surgeries, initial appointments and follow-up appointments now that area hospitals and surgery centers can maintain adequate levels of resources needed for COVID-19 patients. Those supplies include ventilators and personal protective equipment regularly used in surgeries.



Aspen Orthopedic Specialists will move forward with strict patient safety protocols and screening processes in place. Telemedicine visits will still be available to patients seeking remote consultation for bone, joint and muscle problems.

