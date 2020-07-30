Virginia surgery center adds TKR to offerings

Surgical Suites of Coastal Virginia logged its first outpatient total knee replacement in late July.

Orthopedic surgeon John Aldridge, MD, performed the operation. He is a provider with Hampton Roads Orthopaedics Spine & Sports Medicine in Newport News, Va.

Surgical Suites of Coastal Virginia is a surgery center housed on the second floor of Geddy Outpatient Care Center in Williamsburg, Va. It is on the Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center campus.

