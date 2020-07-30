Virginia surgery center adds TKR to offerings

Angie Stewart -   Print  |

Surgical Suites of Coastal Virginia logged its first outpatient total knee replacement in late July.

Orthopedic surgeon John Aldridge, MD, performed the operation. He is a provider with Hampton Roads Orthopaedics Spine & Sports Medicine in Newport News, Va.

Surgical Suites of Coastal Virginia is a surgery center housed on the second floor of Geddy Outpatient Care Center in Williamsburg, Va. It is on the Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center campus.

More articles on surgery centers:
ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights
425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state
4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers