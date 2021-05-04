Total hip surgeries soared in these 9 states last year

Surgeons in nine states performed at least 115 percent more total hip replacements in 2020 than in 2019, according to data from Definitive Healthcare.

Here are the 10 states and percentage of total 2019 total hips performed in 2020:

1. Vermont: 138 percent (added 54 cases)

2. Washington: 130.8 percent (added 1,060 cases)

3. Louisiana: 127 percent (added 460 cases)

4. Georgia: 118.8 percent (added 1,090 cases)

5. New Hampshire: 118.1 percent (added 299 cases)

6. South Carolina: 116.7 percent (added 307 cases)

7. New Mexico: 115.9 percent (added 107 cases)

8. Illinois: 115.2 percent (added 1,007 cases)

9. North Carolina: 115.1 percent (added 538 cases)

