The best hospital in New York City for outpatient joint replacements

Healthgrades ranked the top hospitals for outpatient joint replacements in 2023, including one in New York City.
The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in outpatient knee and hip procedures.
The Hospital for Special Surgery is the best hospital in New York City for outpatient joint replacement.
Here are the others in New York state:
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center (New Hyde Park)
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall (Newburgh)
- Saint Charles Hospital (Port Jefferson)
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center (Utica)
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center (Syracuse)