Healthgrades ranked the top hospitals for outpatient joint replacements in 2023, including 13 in California.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in outpatient knee and hip procedures.

The 13 best hospitals in California for outpatient joint replacements in 2023:

Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula (Monterey)

Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage)

El Camino Health-Mountain View Hospital

Hoag Orthopedic Institute (Irvine)

Los Robles Regional Medical Center (Thousand Oaks)

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

Novato Community Hospital

Providence Saint John's Medical Center (Santa Monica)

Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital (Salinas)

Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)

UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights (San Francisco)

Washington Hospital (Fremont)