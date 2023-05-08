Texas ASC adds Mako robot, completes 100th total joint replacement

On May 5, Fort Worth, Texas-based Medical City Surgery Center completed its 100th total joint replacement case and added a Stryker Mako robot for total and partial knee arthroplasties.

Medical City began its total joint replacement program just one year ago in April 2022, according to an email sent to Becker's.

It has credentialed a new physician who is licensed to operate the Mako joint replacement robot, according to the email. Additionally, an orthopedic surgeon who performs Mako procedures at Medical City's hospital will begin transferring certain procedures to the ASC.

Medical City's ASC will perform its first Mako joint replacement procedure in June.

"Over the next year, we are confident that the Mako robot will bring an additional amount of total joint cases to our center and provide our patients with additional opportunities at an ASC," Tammy Williamson, BSN, RN, administrator at the center, told Becker's.