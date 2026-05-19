Meet 5 leaders in outpatient joint replacement surgery

Outpatient joint replacement is rapidly reshaping orthopedic care as advances in minimally invasive surgery, anesthesia, rapid recovery protocols and care coordination make same-day hip and knee replacement increasingly common. Across the U.S., orthopedic surgeons are leading the shift toward ambulatory joint replacement programs designed to improve recovery, lower costs and help patients return home faster and more safely.

The following five orthopedic surgeons stand out for their leadership and innovation in advancing outpatient joint replacement surgery and rapid recovery care models.

Editor’s note: This is not a comprehensive or ranked list. Becker’s does not endorse any individual featured. To nominate a physician for a future list, contact seydis@beckershealthcare.com.

Richard Berger, MD. Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (Chicago): Dr. Berger is a nationally recognized pioneer in outpatient hip and knee replacement surgery and has performed more than 20,000 outpatient joint replacements, more than any other orthopedic surgeon in the U.S.

Internationally known for his minimally invasive, tissue-sparing surgical techniques, he helped transform same-day joint replacement by developing approaches that reduce muscle and tissue disruption and accelerate recovery. Dr. Berger is widely respected for advancing outpatient joint replacement surgery, telemedicine-based orthopedic care and rapid recovery protocols for hip and knee patients.

R. Michael Meneghini, MD. Indiana Orthopedic Institute (Noblesville): Dr. Meneghini is a nationally recognized joint replacement surgeon and pioneer in outpatient hip, knee and shoulder replacement surgery. Since launching the Indiana Joint Replacement Institute’s outpatient program in 2014, he has helped advance same-day joint replacement protocols through extensive research, peer-reviewed publications and the development of outpatient risk assessment tools focused on patient safety and recovery.

Dr. Meneghini is widely respected for leading one of the country’s most established outpatient joint replacement programs and for advancing rapid recovery and home-based orthopedic care models.

Michael Ast, MD. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City): Dr. Ast is chief medical innovation officer and chief of the Knee Service at Hospital for Special Surgery, where he is nationally recognized for advancing rapid-recovery, short-stay and outpatient joint replacement surgery.

An expert in robotic-assisted hip and knee replacement, he has helped develop and scale outpatient joint replacement programs and innovative surgical technologies focused on improving recovery and patient outcomes. Dr. Ast is widely respected for his leadership in ambulatory joint replacement strategy, orthopedic innovation and technology-driven care models.

Antonia Chen, MD. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas): Dr. Chen is chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at UT Southwestern and a nationally recognized leader in outpatient and same-day total joint replacement surgery.

Specializing in hip and knee arthroplasty and joint infection management, she helped lead Boston-based Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s transition toward safe same-day discharge joint replacement protocols and has published extensively on rapid recovery, patient outcomes and healthcare disparities in arthroplasty care. Dr. Chen is widely respected for advancing outpatient joint replacement, orthopedic research and leadership opportunities for women in orthopedics.

Alexander Sah, MD. Sah Orthopaedic Associates at the Institute for Joint Restoration (Fremont, Calif.): Dr. Sah is an orthopedic surgeon and director of the Outpatient Joint Replacement Program at Washington Outpatient Surgery Center in Fremont, Calif., where he helped pioneer same-day and next-day discharge protocols for hip and knee replacement surgery.

Specializing in minimally invasive and anterior hip replacement, partial knee replacement and complex revision surgery, he is recognized for advancing rapid recovery pathways focused on pain reduction, accelerated rehabilitation and outpatient joint replacement safety. Dr. Sah has also lectured nationally on outpatient arthroplasty protocols and is widely respected for helping expand same-day joint replacement care in the ambulatory setting.

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