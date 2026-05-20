10 orthopedic surgeons to know 

Orthopedic surgery is evolving rapidly as new technologies, advanced surgical techniques and multidisciplinary care models reshape the field. At the same time, many of the specialty’s leading surgeons are expanding what orthopedic leadership looks like through innovation, research, education and advocacy.

The following 10 surgeons stand out for their clinical expertise, academic contributions and leadership in helping shape the future of orthopedic care.

Editor’s note: This is not a comprehensive or ranked list. Becker’s does not endorse any individual featured. To nominate a physician for a future list, contact seydis@beckershealthcare.com.

Brian Feeley, MD. UCSF Health (San Francisco): Dr. Feeley is chief of the division of sports medicine and shoulder surgery at the University of California, San Francisco and an internationally recognized orthopedic surgeon specializing in minimally invasive shoulder and knee procedures.

His expertise includes rotator cuff repair, ligament reconstruction, cartilage restoration and shoulder replacement surgery, with a research focus on muscle injury and regeneration following orthopedic conditions. Dr. Feeley has published more than 300 peer-reviewed articles and received the prestigious 2025 Kappa Delta award for outstanding orthopedic research, helping advance the understanding of muscle recovery and sports medicine outcomes.

Mara Schenker, MD. Emory University/Grady Memorial Hospital (Atlanta): Dr. Schenker is chief of orthopedics at Grady Memorial Hospital and a nationally recognized orthopedic trauma surgeon specializing in complex fracture care and healthcare system innovation. In addition to her clinical leadership at one of the nation’s busiest Level I trauma centers, she serves as associate chief medical information officer for Grady, helping lead quality improvement and informatics initiatives.

Dr. Schenker has published more than 80 peer-reviewed manuscripts and is widely respected for her leadership in orthopedic trauma, mentorship and efforts to improve patient outcomes through data-driven and value-based care strategies.

Nicolas Piuzzi, MD. Cleveland Clinic: Dr. Piuzzi is an orthopedic surgeon and director of Cleveland Clinic Adult Reconstruction Research, where he specializes in primary and revision hip and knee replacement surgery.

A nationally recognized clinician-scientist, his work focuses on evidence-based orthopedics, regenerative medicine and personalized approaches to joint reconstruction and musculoskeletal care. Dr. Piuzzi has published more than 375 peer-reviewed articles and leads one of the country’s most productive arthroplasty research programs, helping advance clinical research, biologic therapies and innovation in adult joint reconstruction.

Selene Parekh, MD. Rothman Orthopaedic Institute (Philadelphia): Dr. Parekh is an orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute and professor of orthopedic surgery at Sidney Kimmel Medical College within Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University. He is internationally recognized for advancing 3D printing, AI-driven diagnostics and custom implant design in orthopedics.

Widely regarded as a leader in foot and ankle innovation, he has helped pioneer new approaches to limb salvage, motion preservation and precision surgery for complex lower extremity conditions. Dr. Parekh is also known for bridging orthopedics, technology and entrepreneurship through his research collaborations, startup advisory work and global surgical education initiatives.

Carlos Guanche, MD. Southern California Orthopedic Institute (Van Nuys): Dr. Guanche is an internationally recognized orthopedic surgeon specializing in hip and shoulder arthroscopy and complex shoulder reconstruction. A pioneer in minimally invasive orthopedic techniques, he was among the first surgeons in the U.S. to perform reverse total shoulder replacement and has helped advance endoscopic hamstring repair and shoulder replacement procedures.

Over more than three decades in practice, Dr. Guanche has treated thousands of patients, including elite athletes and performers, and is widely respected for his leadership in sports medicine education, surgical innovation and arthroscopic surgery training worldwide.

Megan Conti Mica, MD. OrthoArizona (Phoenix): Dr. Conti Mica is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hand, wrist and upper extremity surgery, with expertise in athletic injuries, elbow conditions, fractures and minimally invasive procedures.

Fellowship-trained in both hand and upper extremity surgery and shoulder and elbow surgery, she is recognized for her advanced arthroscopic, microscopic and arthroplasty techniques for complex upper extremity conditions. Dr. Conti Mica also serves as an associate professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Chicago and is widely respected for her research, patient-centered care and focus on helping athletes return safely to activity.

Joel Mayerson, MD. The Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus): Dr. Mayerson is an orthopedic oncologist and chief of musculoskeletal oncology, specializing in bone and soft tissue sarcomas of the arms, legs and pelvis.

Nationally recognized for his expertise in musculoskeletal cancer care, he also serves as director of the sarcoma program and associate chief medical officer for perioperative services. Dr. Mayerson is a past president of both the Musculoskeletal Tumor Society and the Ohio Orthopaedic Society and is widely respected for his leadership in orthopedic oncology, multidisciplinary cancer care and orthopedic surgery education.

Coleen Sabatini, MD. UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland (Calif.): Dr. Sabatini is a pediatric orthopedic surgeon and vice chair of orthopedic surgery at UCSF, nationally recognized for her work in pediatric trauma, clubfoot treatment and global musculoskeletal health equity.

In addition to directing the Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland Clubfoot program, she has led international research and education initiatives focused on improving orthopedic care access in low-resource settings, particularly in Uganda. Dr. Sabatini is widely respected for her leadership in pediatric orthopedics, global surgery and efforts to expand diversity, mentorship and health equity within orthopedic surgery.

Felasfa Wodajo, MD. Virginia Cancer Specialists (Fairfax): Dr. Wodajo is an orthopedic oncologist specializing in musculoskeletal tumors and limb salvage surgery. A nationally recognized leader in orthopedic oncology, he has served in leadership roles at Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Fairfax Hospital and Arlington-based Virginia Hospital Center and is widely respected for his expertise in bone and soft tissue cancer treatment.

Dr. Wodajo is also known for his commitment to mentorship and diversity in orthopedics through programs supporting underrepresented students and has contributed extensively to orthopedic oncology literature, including textbooks on musculoskeletal tumors and 3D printing in orthopedics.

Hassan Mir, MD. Florida Orthopaedic Institute (Temple Terrace): Dr. Mir is a fellowship-trained orthopedic trauma surgeon and professor of orthopedic surgery at the Tampa-based University of South Florida, specializing in complex fractures, pelvic and acetabular trauma and care of polytraumatized patients.

In addition to serving as director of orthopedic trauma research at Florida Orthopaedic Institute, he is nationally recognized for his leadership in orthopedic education, health policy and advocacy through organizations including the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Orthopaedic Trauma Association and American Orthopaedic Association. Dr. Mir has authored more than 200 publications and is widely respected for advancing orthopedic trauma research, diversity initiatives and surgical education.

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