Physician-owned orthopedic hospital expanding Ohio facility

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, a physician-owned hospital network, is expanding its facility in Kent, Ohio.

The expansion will double the size of the facility, adding exam rooms and physical therapy space. The project will be completed in two phases, with the first ending this summer and the second in the fall. The second phase will add same-day, walk-in care at the clinic.

In the last year, Crystal Clinic has opened two clinics in Northeast Ohio and broken ground on an orthopedic hospital set to open next year.

